37 years in prison: The sentence for a 2019 murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man who plead guilty to a 2019 murder in Tazewell County was sentenced to 37 years in prison Thursday.

The suspect, Daniel Allbritton, previously plead guilty to murdering John Tyler in 2019, a class M felony. In December 2019, Allbritton was arrested after investigators said blood found in his car matched Tyler’s DNA.

Tyler’s body was found weeks after he was last seen, on Schmidgall Road near Augustine Road in rural Tazewell County. The County Coroner Charles Hanley said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.