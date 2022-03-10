PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local effort to stock Peoria area food banks is returning after two years off.

The 37th Annual Foodshare Canathon kicked off Thursday morning at the Kroger store off of Knoxville Avenue.

From March 14 until April 1, items will be collected at all Peoria area Kroger stores. Bins will be placed at the front of all stores and customers are encouraged to fill up a shopping bag with non-perishable food items and place it in the box.

The co-chairs for the drive said it’s an important opportunity to stock the area’s many food banks for months.

“Without it the last year, we’ve definitely noticed we were low on canned goods, we were low on boxed goods. It was hard; we’d have to buy it or find it elsewhere, so that’ll be great if we can get back to stocking our shelves for a few months,” said co-chair Pepper Bauer.

“Canathon is a staple in our area, I mean we’ve been here 37 years doing it so the canathon name is kind of known in our community, so we hope it will still ring a bell with people, and they’re willing to be generous,” said co-chair Marjorie LaFont.

Unlike past years, volunteers won’t be going door-to-door.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. If someone wishes to donate cash or checks, should be sent to 9908 Indian Ridge Court.