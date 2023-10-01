EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — An annual celebration honoring the firefighters who have died in the line of duty continued Sunday in East Peoria.

The 37th annual Firefighter Memorial service honored the memory of four East Peoria firefighters who died in 1959, 1972, and 1980.

The ceremony held at Levee Park in East Peoria was attended by the friends and family members of the fallen heroes.

Mary Jo Stein-Spencer lost her father in the line of duty and said she attends the memorial service every year.

“I was three and half years old, I wish I would’ve known him better, but I will someday. And the East Peoria Fire Department puts this on every year, and it is such a great honor, and they do such a great job. I wouldn’t miss it,” said Stein-Spencer.

This is one of the first events at the newly renovated Levee Park, and they say they hope to continue holding the memorial there in future years.