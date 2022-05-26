PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An estimated 39.2 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

Illinois State Police are reminding the public to drive safely.

“We want to remind motorists to buckle up, make sure everybody in their vehicle is buckled up safely,” said Trooper Jayme Bufford with the Illinois State Police.

Bufford said due to the holiday bringing in so much traffic, more state troopers will be out on the road.

“I don’t have the exact numbers, but it’s statistically known that car accidents and arrests increase during Memorial Day weekend,” said Bufford.

She said they also want drivers to keep Scott’s Law in mind.

“The Scott’s Law, or the move over law, is not just moving over for emergency vehicles. That’s for any vehicle you see on the side of the road. If it’s a stranded vehicle or if they have a flat tire, pay attention. Slow down and move over for those vehicles,” said Bufford.

She said the overall message for the weekend is to stay safe and be aware of your surroundings.