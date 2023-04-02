BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bloomington Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley said the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and East Streets and involved two SUVs. Officers assisted medical staff when they arrived on the scene.

McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder pronounced the woman dead on the scene. The other occupants of the vehicles in the crash were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Bloomington police closed the road earlier and traffic was being rerouted in the area.

Police have not released any additional information on the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.