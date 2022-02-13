PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria was packed full for Super Bowl Sunday.

Each year, the bar, located at 2801 W. Farmington Rd., raises money for the Mike McLaughlin Memorial Fund to Benefit the Kelly Needham Award. This year would be the fundraiser’s 39th anniversary.

Bob Spears, the brother of the owner of Jimmy’s who has worked at the bar since it opened in 1982, said both men honored in the fundraiser used to work at his brother’s bar.

“They always had a smile on their face, and they never were shy about anything,” Spears said. “And that’s kind of what the award is, it represents what the guys believed in. And they believed in being nice to people and doing the right thing.”

Both men also graduated from Notre Dame high school in Peoria, according to Spears. The annual $6,000 award goes to a Notre Dame student, selected by the school administration.

Spears said the Super Bowl Party at Jimmy’s has become a family tradition, not just for the family business, but for the community as well.

“They just enjoy coming down. It’s kind of a tradition in everybody’s family,” he said. “It’s thanks to them that keep coming back and supporting it. And just saying, ‘hey that’s what we do every Super Bowl, we come down to Jimmy’s.’”

According to a Facebook post, everyone working at Jimmy’s Sunday donated their time and tips to the cause.