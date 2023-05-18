CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District is hosting the 3rd Ride the Rails passenger train excursion on June 3. Five vintage train cars will carry people from Chillicothe to Henry, Illinois. The train cars are 1920’s-era and were rebuilt after World War II.

1400 tickets have been sold so far, with around 350 left for purchase. Tickets are being sold at several city locations, including Better Banks and the Historical Society. The event brings a national crowd.

“We have people from California that are coming, Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, they’re from all over that have called and asked for tickets for this event,” said Craig Bannister, treasurer for the Chillicothe Community Firefighters Association.

The event only happens every 3 to 4 years. The first event was held in 2016, then 2019, and now 2023. Amanda Beadles, economic development director for the city of Chillicothe, said that she hopes those who attend enjoy the day.

“We’re hoping that families just have a fun day, relive the past a little bit, the inside of the train cars, they have a 1920s setting, the outsides have been repainted but it’s a nostalgic, fun, family event,” said Beadles.

Beadles also thanked all those who have helped support the event, especially the Iowa Interstate Railroad. Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for children, and those 5 and under can get in for free. During the event, there will also be a home run festival in City Park, which will include vendors and live entertainment.