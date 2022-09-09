PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Representatives Darin Lahood and Cheri Bustos headed to the Agriculture Lab in Peoria on Friday.

The two representatives worked bi-partisanly to secure $4.5 million in funding to expand the Ag Lab.

The money will be used to expand the labs’ greenhouse to find ways to make more climate-resilient crops. It will also be utilized to initiate research programs.

The program will improve the sustainability of food and energy production, foster new economic opportunities, and biomanufacturing industries, and enhance the safety and security of the food supply.

“We already know that we have issues because of the war in Ukraine with getting our commodities to the world market. So, being able to navigate what the crop of tomorrow looks like, is going to be happening right across the street at the Peoria Ag Lab,” said Congresswoman Bustos.

The Ag Lab is the largest agriculture lab in the nation.