PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were also arrested in the incident:

A 15-year-old male juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, attempted motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting/obstructing police.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting/obstructing police.

A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, attempted motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting/obstructing police. He was also arrested for an active Peoria County warrant.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday morning, police were called to the 400 block of S. Sterling for a motor vehicle theft. A License Plate Reader camera helped officers find the stolen vehicle moving southbound onto Louisa from Antoinette.

Police tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspects did not pull over, prompting a chase. Officers saw the vehicle drive through heavy construction barricades on Starr at Western before the vehicle was disabled.

All four suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They were all detained after a short foot chase.

The three juveniles were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Those with any information on violent crime in the community are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.