4 arrested in Peoria for armed vehicular hijacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested four individuals in connection to an armed vehicular hijacking near Otley Rd. and Nebraska Ave. Wednesday.

According to Peoria Public Information officer Amy Dotson, two male suspects pointed a gun at and stole a victim’s crossover-type vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police located the vehicle the suspects used prior to the hijacking and determined it was a vehicle that was previously reported as stolen. Witness information also determined that there were two other individuals in the suspect’s vehicle prior to the vehicular hijacking.

The stolen vehicle was located near Madison Ave. and Wayne St. and four suspects were taken into custody at the nearby Shop N Save. A gun was also recovered during the arrest.

19-year-old Styles O. Stuckey and 18-year-old Antonio T. Monroe were arrested for:

• Aggravated vehicular hijacking

• Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle

• Unlawful possession of a handgun

• Possession of a stolen firearm

• Use of a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense

• Unlawful possession of a weapon

Two 14-year-olds were also arrested for Possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police department at (309)-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at (309)-673-9000.