PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers made four arrests, conducted 31 vehicle stops, recovered one handgun and seized illegal narcotics.

Two moments of note during the directed patrol:

At 10:40 a.m. officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene and eluded police. Police later located the vehicle in a parking lot. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun and a backpack with a large amount of cannabis. This incident remains under investigation.

At 4:39 p.m. officers observed a vehicle that belongs to a wanted suspect near Terra Vista Drive and Pintura Court. Officers observed 29-year-old Dustin A. Gray, and arrested him without incident. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and for previous crimes of aggravated fleeing police and reckless driving. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

“The men and women of the Peoria Police Department are proud of the work they have accomplished during these Directed Patrols. Our officers have made numerous arrests and have taken several illegal weapons and drugs off our streets because of this ongoing Anti-Violence Initiative,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said.

23 officers participated in this patrol, including members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division, and Neighborhood Services Unit.