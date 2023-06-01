PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police arrested four suspects on multiple gun charges Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a vehicle that was believed to be associated with an earlier theft and an ongoing motor vehicle theft conspiracy.

Officers located four men in the area believed to be associated with the suspect vehicle. After a search, two handguns were located in the vehicle.

Police arrested:

A 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, reckless conduct, and possession of a handgun under 21. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center

18-year-old Keshawn J. Williams was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and possession of a handgun under 21. He was transported to the Peoira County Jail.

18-year-old Marqwuan A. Shipp was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and possession of a handgun under 21. He was transported to the Peoira County Jail.

21-year-old Curtis L. King for theft. He was given a notice to appear and released.

Anyone with information can contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.