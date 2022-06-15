PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14.

According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two vehicles were impounded.

One major incident from the directed patrol happened at approximately 3 p.m. near Republic Street and Delaware Avenue. Officers responded to an incident of a suspicious person in the area. On the scene, officers found a loaded gun on the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Roger Mitchell. He arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and an outstanding Knox County Warrant and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

There were no ShotSpotter alerts and no reported stolen vehicles during the directed patrol.

“Even through this heat wave, the Peoria Police Department will not stop its initiative to reduce violence in our great city,” Echevarria said. “I will remind those that want to commit violence that we will continue to use every resource we have available to make Peoria safer.”

25 officers participated in the patrol, including officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Neighborhood Services Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Illinois State Police, Air Ops, and ISP Zone 4 Investigations.