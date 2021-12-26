4 displaced after fire causes $70,000 worth of damage in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been displaced after a fire wrecked havoc on a Peoria home Sunday.

Peoria Firefighters and paramedics responded to the 1900 block of North Dechman just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews found fire on the second floor and the four occupants of the house were able to exit with no injuries.

One occupant was treated by AMT then transported to a local hospital emergency room with serious injuries due to fire exposure.

Eventually, firefighters were able to knock down the flames which were isolated to the second story and the roof suffered major damage. The first floor had severe water damage.

A fire investigator was called to determine the cause, but the fire is still under investigation.

A City Building Inspector was called to the scene who called for an emergency demolition.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond to the scene to provide housing and clothing for the occupants who were being displaced.

One firefighter reported a minor hand injury that did not require medical treatment.