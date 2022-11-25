PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue.

The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the front door. Using three hose lines, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within half an hour. However, the house was deemed a total loss by the department.

The fire caused approximately $60,000 in damages and all four residents are displaced.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.