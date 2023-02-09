NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday.

According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second story of the quad-plex and upgraded the alarm, which called in off-duty Normal firefighters and requested a Rapid Intervention Team from the Bloomington Fire Department.

Firefighters fought the fire upstairs while other crews searched the residence, but did not locate anyone. All residents had evacuated safely.

The fire was reported to be extinguished at 1:14 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The exact amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Normal Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents with temporary housing.