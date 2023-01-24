NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Four members of Special Olympics Illinois will be headed to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, the organization announced Tuesday.

Two athletes, one Unified partner, and one staff member will be headed to the games, which will be held June 17 to 25 in Berlin.

The two athletes are Colleen Costello from Millstadt, IL, who will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, and Drew White from Normal who will compete in Unified tennis doubles and traditional singles. White’s Unified partner of eight years is Rob Kelley, also from Normal.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will be the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event taking place in 2023, and the biggest multi-sport event in Berlin in decades. The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will feature more than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from over 190 countries who will compete in 26 Olympic-type summer sports.

Special Olympics Director – Coach and Health Services Carolyn Cronin will join Costello, White, and Kelley.

“What gets me most excited about Berlin is that it will be Special Olympics’ return to the international stage, since the Games were cancelled during the pandemic,” said Cronin. “There’s nothing like seeing athletes from around the world compete with all they have.”

To learn more about Illinois’ team and the rest of the Special Olympics USA delegation, visit their website, and be sure to use the hashtag #Cheer4USA when supporting these Illinois athletes.