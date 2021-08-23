UPDATE: Lanes reopened after crash injured 4 on Route 29

UPDATE (5:18)– According to ECC Supervisor Damairus M. Reddick, all lanes have been reopened.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office shut down both the North and Southbound lanes of Rt 29 due to a two-vehicle crash Monday.

According to ECC Supervisor Damairus M. Reddick, both lanes were shut down at approximately 3:17 p.m.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred after one car pulled off Washington Street onto Rt. 29 in front of another car.

There were two people in each vehicle. The passenger from the vehicle going northbound was lifeflighted to a local hospital, the other three were transported to local hospitals via ambulances.

The case remains under investigation, but a ticket is expected to be issued.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.