4 juveniles face slew of charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, running from Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Peoria Police Department arrested four juveniles after they allegedly stole a vehicle and ran from police Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a patrol sergeant with the Peoria Police Department spotted a stolen vehicle being driven recklessly in the area of Sterling and Nebraska Avenues.

The reckless driving continued until the vehicle was involved in an accident at the intersection of Madison Park Terrace and Howett Street. Then, the occupants of the vehicle got out and ran away from the officers.

Backup was called in, and the four juveniles were arrested. One of them was armed.

Three of the subjects were arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.

The one found with a gun was arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

All four were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.