$4 million Sheridan Road project approved, work could start in next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Peoria City Council, City officials approved a $4 million road project on Sheridan Road.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said after negotiations between the contractor, ICCI, and Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich, the City received a three percent reduction on the project.

“It’s a $4 million-plus contract, it’s a 3 percent reduction, which is not chump change in the world we live in. We just got done talking about the difficulties with budget, every dollar we can save in one place is a dollar we can use in another,” Mayor Jim Ardis said.

Neighbors who live along Sheridan could be notified as soon as Wednesday regarding the work.

Equipment could be staged soon as next week.

It will be a full road closure, city leaders say, with detours down Columbia Terrace, McClure, and University streets through December.

Sie Maroon, of Peoria Public Works, tells WMBD the work goes from near W. Eleanor Place to Richmond Avenue.

There’s also a lighted intersection project that will happen at Sheridan and Nebraska Avenue.

Ardis said the contractor also agreed the City of Peoria does not have to pay for the project until January of 2021. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing financial issues for the City.

According to Rick Powers, Director of Peoria Public Works, the ADT (Average Daily Traffic) on Sheridan Rd. is over 6,000 vehicles.

Councilman Jim Montelongo asked Powers when Glen Avenue will see a road project. Powers said it’s slated for 2021.

