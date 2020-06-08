4 more recovered and 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Peoria County Monday.
This brings the total number of deaths up to 13. There were also eight new cases reported to bring the total number of cases in Peoria County to 323.
96 of those cases are isolating at home, 21 have been hospitalized, and 193 have recovered.
