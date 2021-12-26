4 people displaced after house fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people are now displaced and one in the hospital after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on 1900 N. Dechman just off of Knoxville Avenue in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Battalion Chief, Scott Strum said 21 firefighters were on scene and upon arrival heavy smoke filled the second floor. Strum said the fire was was kept to the floor of origin.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide shelter and clothing for those displaced. A city building inspector was also contacted for an emergency demolition.

Strum said when crews got there the home seemed to be vacant due to boarded up windows.

“Pretty much all the windows on the first floor were all covered with plywood which gives it an appearance that it’s vacant. I did see somebody run out of the house so that proved not to be a vacant structure. We had four people inside and one person has been treated and transported to a local hospital,” said Strum.

According to the Peoria Fire press release, the person in the hospital faces series fire exposure injuries.

The estimated damage sits at $70,000 and the cause is still under investigation.