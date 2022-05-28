PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on N. University Street, between W. Forrest Hill Avenue and W. War Memorial Drive.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. right in front of the WMBD/WYZZ television station.

WMBD reporters arrived at the scene and saw firefighters remove two people from a minivan on its side in the middle of the road. Both were carried away on stretchers.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Hughes said first responders stabilized the vehicle on its side, then used hydraulic cutters and air chisels to gain access to the passengers from the roof of the car.

A second car rolled down the WMBD driveway after the crash, stopping near the Burger King drive-through. The front of the car was smashed, and the front bumper had fallen off.

A small group of children and adults surrounded two people sitting on the parking lot pavement after the crash, and paramedics eventually gave both a neck brace before they were also sent to the hospital.

Hughes said the two people extracted from the minivan were both conscious, and all four appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic reopened on University shortly after 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.