4:07 P.M. UPDATE: The road has reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.

Of the seven involved, four were sent to the hospital and three refused treatment.

According to Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes, part of Randolph Avenue is currently closed due to the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.