4 vehicle crash stalls traffic on Murray Baker Bridge Friday night

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Traffic was backed up on I74 across the Murray Baker Bridge Friday night due to a crash.

A vehicle driven by Charles Corso, 43, of Denver, Co., veered to the right side of the roadway and struck the right concrete barrier of the bridge.

Corso tried to reenter the eastbound lane of traffic but came to stop in the middle of both lanes. A second vehicle, driven by James Bean, 64, of Matherville, struck Corso’s vehicle in the rear driver-side quarter panel.

A third vehicle, driven by James White, 22, of Farmington, struck Beam’s vehicle, and a fourth vehicle, driven by Payton Murray, from Sidney, struck the third vehicle, White’s, causing it to turn onto its roof.

During crash investigation, the eastbound lanes were shut down for just less than two hours.

Beam, White, and their passengers, vehicles two and three, were all transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.