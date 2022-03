PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin boy was rescued after falling into a lake on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Pekin Police were dispatched to Rosewood Lane, near Meyers Lake.

Police found the child underwater, and three officers jumped in to rescue him, according to a press release. They were assisted by the Pekin Fire Department.

The boy and all three officers were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.