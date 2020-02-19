East Peoria police, DCFS investigating after 4-year-old was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement is investigating after a four-year-old boy was taken to a Peoria hospital with serious injuries.

In a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the East Peoria Police Department said crews were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Court in East Peoria at approximately 9:10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a child in cardiac arrest.

East Peoria Detective Sgt. Brian Despines said that upon arrival, emergency crews contacted the police “due to the nature of the injuries observed” at the scene. The boy was then taken by ambulance to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Law enforcement is investigating how the child received the injuries and if it was the result of a crime or an accident. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is also involved.

Despines confirmed the child is still alive and that he will provide more information when it becomes available.

The briefing was held in part to counter alleged false reports spreading around social media.