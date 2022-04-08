PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Linda Williams has not heard her son’s voice in four years.

Her son, John Bell Jr. of Peoria, was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of the New Jerusalem Church in 2018. Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of his death, and his loved ones are still yearning for answers.

The Peoria Police Department (PPD) has resources in the “Who Killed Me?” poster campaign that may help give family members the closure they need.

Those with information on Bell’s murder are encouraged to reach out to PPD at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.