40 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

275 people are isolating at home with nine being hospitalized, zero of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,347 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 83,600 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.0% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 3,658 cases with 27 deaths.

