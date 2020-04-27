40th annual Moss Avenue Sale & Festival canceled due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 40th annual Moss Avenue Sale & Festival has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.

According to the Facebook page, the event, that was scheduled for June 13, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wrote:

While this is an extremely difficult decision to make, the health and well-being of our attendees, vendors, dealers, neighbors, and volunteers are our main concern.

Vendors and dealers who has already submitted their fees will have them returned this week.

The sale is run by the Moss-Bradley Residential Association. The next one is scheduled for June 12, 2021.