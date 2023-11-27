PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The 40th Annual Stocking Stuffer Store will return to Peoria on Saturday, Dec. 7 according to a Crittenton Centers news release.

Any child 12 and under will be able to buy a gift for everyone on their list for as little as $1. Personal shoppers will be on hand to assist with purchasing, wrapping, and paying for their gifts.

The Stocking Stuffer Store is held till Dec. 17 at Northwoods Mall near the Food Court. Thursdays and Fridays run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crittenton Centers has been in the Peoria community for 131 years. More information on the organization can be found here.