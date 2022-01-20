45 charges for possession of child pornography land Normal man behind bars

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation that started in September 2020 has resulted in an arrest.

David Fry, 70, of Normal, was arrested on 29 counts of child pornography/possession of a computer photo and an additional 16 counts of child pornography/possession of a photo showing a victim younger than 13.

During the investigation, search warrants were executed, leading to the finding of Fry’s electronic storage devices where the images were found.

He is currently being held at the McLean County Jail for the warrant issued. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Normal Police Department assisted in the arrest.