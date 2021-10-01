$45,000 in fire damage at Gale Avenue home was intentional, investigators say

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Investigators with the Peoria Fire Department said an early morning house fire on N. Gale Avenue was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to a call reporting the fire at approximately 6:50 Friday morning. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-and-a-half-story building.

Crews forced their way into the building through the front door and advanced two hose lines inside. The fire was under control within 15 minutes after arriving at the scene.

After searching the building, fire crews determined no one was inside during the fire.

Fire crews secured gas and electric services.

The building sustained major heat and smoke damage totaling $45,000.