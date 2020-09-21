47 Central Illinois schools to receive $80 million for remote learning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday announced Illinois schools will receive more than $80 million to close the digital gap caused by the pandemic forcing schools to suddenly shift to remote learning.
Forty-seven schools within Peoria, Livingston, McLean, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Tazewell, and Woodford counties were on the list to receive the grant. Pritzker said the money will cover any additional device purchases needed for students.
