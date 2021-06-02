478 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 9 additional deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,065 cases, including 22,842 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,697 specimens for a total of 24,676,057. 

As of last night, 1,013 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 278 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26-June 1 is 1.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 26-June 1 is 1.8%.

A total of 11,338,305 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,234 doses.

Yesterday, 29,322 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News