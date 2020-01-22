47th annual baby food delivery

PEORIA, Ill. — Wednesday morning, seventh-graders from St. Patrick School in Washington delivered nearly $7,000 worth of baby food and formula to area social service agencies.

They also stopped by the office of Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) to meet him and ask him questions.

This marks the 47th annual Tazewell County Right to Life Project.

President of Tazewell County Right to Life Kay Grillot says this is a great way for students to learn a civics lesson while helping out women and babies.

“It’s a way to put our Catholic faith into action and it helps us acknowledge the dignity of the pre-born babies and their families and how we are called to help them,” Grillot said.

“This baby food is donated in memory of the more than 61 million babies who have been killed by abortion since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision,” Grillot said.

The agencies that are receiving the products are Catholic Charities St. Gianna Baby Pantry, Crittenden Crisis Nursery, Empower Life Center, and the Women’s Care Center.

Students say they’re thankful for Congressman LaHood’s support of pro-life policies.

“We came to Congressman LaHood’s office to thank him for choosing Pro-Life over anything else and to help the unborn babies,” said St. Patrick School 7th grader Issac Deiters.

Most of the baby food and formula was purchased with donations from area churches, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and 3 Councils of the Knights of Columbus.

Of the total, $2,300 worth of food, formula, cereal, and juice came from the school kids at St. Patrick School in Washington.

“You see the commitment and dedication of these seventh graders and how they care about life and they care about unborn babies. Being here today to advocate for that and collect all this baby food that is going to such a good cause, says a lot about their mission, their school, and what they stand for,” said Congressman LaHood.

“When we think about abortion and how we’re trying to prevent abortions and reverse Roe vs. Wade. These kids, they get it. They’re out there advocating for the unborn and I think that’s important,” Rep. LaHood added.

LaHood says it’s more than just speaking about being pro-life, but it’s taking action that will instill change.