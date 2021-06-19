47th Annual Steamboat Classic returns to downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of Peoria’s longest-running traditions returned to downtown Peoria on Saturday morning.

The 47th annual Steamboat Classic featured nearly 1,100 runners and walkers of all levels competing in a 1-mile and 4-mile run.

Organizers opted not to hold the 15k (9-mile) run this year due to social distancing concerns.

Lorrie Palladini now lives in Florida, but originally grew up in Peoria Heights and always tries to get home to compete in her hometown race.

“I always try to come up and run with the girls,” Palladini said. “My daughter Victoria was a cross country runner at Dunlap, so it’s really fun to see how she’s stayed with it and it’s a family tradition.”

Last year’s race was canceled due to COVID-19, and this year, organizers said the event was held to honor frontline healthcare workers.