4,822 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Wednesday, 107 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,822 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 107 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,081,354 cases.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,121 specimens for a total 14,984,649.

As of last night, 3,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 13–19 is 5.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 13–19 is 6.8%.

As of last night, 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,388,200. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 6, in eastern Illinois, will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties, is on target to move into Tier 1.