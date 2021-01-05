49 Twin-Cities residents headed to Washington D.C. to join the “Stop the Steal” rally

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 49 people who live in the Twin-Cities are D.C. bound, making the nearly 800-mile trip to be part of the “Stop the Steal” rally happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trip is sponsored by Cities 92.9 radio station in Normal.

More than four-dozen people going to join thousands of others expected to descend on the nation’s capitol, and support President Trump’s claims that the election was rigged.

“I hope that we solidify the electoral process. I mean what we’ve seen demonstrated, whether you agree with it or not, whether you believe that there were ballots under the table or that people were sent home, or that there was a water main break, we need to make sure that there’s confidence and integrity in our electoral process,” said David Paul Blumenshine with Cities 92.9

The trip coincides with Congress gathering this week to certify the Electoral College results.