PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — With school just around the corner, the local nonprofit Product of the Project made sure Peoria students are ready for the first day back.



The 4th annual “Back2school” celebration offers students complimentary book bags, school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts.

Students had to be present at the event to receive the free goodies, and a line down the street showed just how real the need for supplies is in Peoria.



“Have a little fun, get a haircut, it’s great to be able to provide that cause you know things are expensive and most people can’t afford them, so it’s great to have it and get kids what they need and that’s what we’re here for,” said Product of the Project CEO Antwaun Banks.

The event wasn’t just for the kids, adults had the opportunity to register to vote and possibly find their next job.