PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 4th annual Peoria Hair and Fashion Show celebrated decades of style.

Hundreds came out to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette to see the work of local designers and hairdressers.

The theme for this year’s show was “Through the Decades”, highlighting different hair and clothing starting from 1970 and working up until the 2010s. About 30 local models showed off designs on the runway.

Brian Yarbrough and his wife put the show on every year and said Peoria is the perfect spot to hold a show like theirs.

“It’s for the culture for diversity, we give people a chance to shine that otherwise wouldn’t have that opportunity. We just kind of bring everyone together and give them a night of peace, tranquility, and fellowship,” said Yarbrough.

He said a portion of the ticket sales will go to charity.