PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The 4th Annual Peoria Hair and Fashion showcase is taking a trip back in time with this year’s theme, “Decades.” They will feature styles from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and more! See everything local Peorian fashionistas have to offer while you dine on good food and take pictures on their 360-degree rotation photo disc.



Check out our interview to learn more about what you can expect at this year’s runway show and more!



Get your tickets now by visiting 309Tix.com!



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.