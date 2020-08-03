4th annual Redbird Lemonade Stand raising money for cancer research

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) in Metamora is turning lemons into lemonade for a good cause.

The grocery store’s butcher shop held its fourth annual Redbird Lemonade Stand Sunday morning.

The stand was raising money in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. It’s a foundation that funds impactful research, raises awareness, supports families, and empowers people to help cure childhood cancer.

The foundation was founded in 2000 by Alexandra ‘Alex’ Scott who passed away from cancer at the age of 8 in 2004.

The Redbird Lemonade Stand, Sunday, offered free lemonade, sliders, and cookies in exchange for a donation to the foundation.

Sean Robinson, manager of the store’s meat department, said Alex Scott’s story is what encourages him to continue the lemonade stand each year.

“She was selfless,” Robinson said. “She was battling this herself and she didn’t feel sorry for herself. She was just concerned with helping other kids and I think that’s inspiration for anybody no matter how old you are.”

Robinson said Sunday’s goal was to raise $2,000 to help fund a week of cancer research.

