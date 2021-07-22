4th Annual Seats for Soldiers raises money for area veterans

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local radio and broadcasting company in the Twin Cities is honoring those who serve and have served.

Great Plains Media; owners of 107.7 The Bull, Magic 99.5, and Cities 92.9 hosting its fourth annual “Seats for Soldiers” event at the Corn Crib in Normal.

The event started Thursday morning and lasts until Friday. For 36 hours straight, radio hosts and personalities will host and play music from the ballpark.

Every five-dollar donation reserves a seat for an active-duty soldier or veteran, and an American flag will be placed on the back of the seat. Great Plains Media Operations Manager Chris Murphy said the nonprofit organization “Hope for the Warriors” helps military members rebuild their lives.

“They help warriors all over Central Illinois and all over the nation for that matter. It’s filling in the gaps; families get affected when their soldier comes back a father or a mother comes back, and they’re disabled, it’s quite a crisis,” Murphy said.

He expects Central Illinois and Bloomington-Normal to support the cause, as they do every year.

“We’re trying to fill and put a flag on every single seat in the ballpark. There’s probably about 5,000 [seats] that we’ll want to get up there, but we’ll keep going even if we get past that $25,000 mark, we’d like to just keep going and raise as much as we can because we know the good this organization does,” Murphy said.

Donations are accepted in person at the Corn Crib or can be done by texting “SEATS” to 77000.