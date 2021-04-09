4th Annual ‘Whiskey from the Warehouse’ to feature WMBD anchors, live music, etc.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those interested in whiskey, music, and food from the comfort of their own home may not want to miss 2021’s Whiskey from the Warehouse event.

Hosted by the Peoria Symphony Orchestra (PSO), the fundraiser is online and will take place on Friday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 12.

“We are happy to be able to share a relaxed evening of whiskey and jazz with our guests, virtually. This is the 4th year for Whiskey from the Warehouse which has become a very successful event for the Peoria Symphony Orchestra. Our friends and guests truly enjoy this event and continue to support it. We expect this year to be no different!” said Vice President of the Board of Directors Brian Buralli.

The event will feature the Judy Page Project, starring renowned jazz vocalist Judy Page, Derel Monteith on the keyboard, Mike Nellas on guitar, and Jason Brannon on drums.

The PSO will also hold an online auction, and WMBD’s evening anchors Kimberly Eitan and Mark Welp will highlight auction favorites as the night goes on. Packages range from dinners with Maestro George Stelluto, to whiskey-themed items and a cigar party at the Soderstrom Castle.

“I look forward to ‘Whiskey’ every year now. It’s such a delightful event. I mean, whiskey, music, auction, and Judy—all to support the PSO! What’s not to love?” Stelluto said.

Tickets can be purchased online at peoriasymphony.org. Attendees will also have the choice to add a whiskey flight or purchase a genuine gemstone PSO Bremer Em[brace]let.

Those with questions can email patronservices@peoriasymphony.org or call (309)-671-1096.