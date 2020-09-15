4th District Peoria Councilman not seeking re-election, considering a mayoral run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s fourth district city councilman announced Tuesday that he will not be running for re-election.

In a Facebook post, Jim Montelongo said after two terms, he has decided it is time for him to “pass the baton.”

“Two, four-year terms in one position should be plenty for anyone in public office to get things done,” Montelongo said. “I have enjoyed the almost 10 years of breakfast meetings with my constituents and learning about their needs and acting on their behalf!”

Montelongo may not be done with city government yet though. He is considering a mayoral run and is expected to make that decision in the next few weeks.

Montelogo served as an at-large Peoria City Council member prior to running for a district seat.

