4th indictment handed down to Peoria man accused of shaking, killing infant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of shaking and killing a two month-old-child has been issued another indictment Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court documents issued Dec. 14, Zachary Yeo, 23, is facing a fourth charge of first-degree murder. He was previously indicted in November for similar charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated domestic battery.

As previously reported, on Nov. 12, Peoria Police, Fire, and AMT responded to the area of North Cypress Drive and West Timberlane Drive for an infant not breathing.

Conner Yeo was resuscitated and treated for several days at OSF, but was unable to recover and was pronounced dead on Nov. 23.

Court documents stated that Zachary grabbed and shook Conner, and caused great bodily harm.

Zachary’s bond is currently set to $500,000 and is expected to appear for his arraignment on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 9 a.m.