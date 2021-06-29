4th of July fireworks will be lighting the sky on Peoria’s riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A 22minute fireworks display will light up the Peoria riverfront sky on Independence Day.

“As everybody knows, the downtown fireworks are cancelled, and since last year was cancelled, Pat wanted to work out a way that maybe we could do something in order to Benefit the Boys and Girls Club,” said Central State Fireworks owner, Larry Lefferts.

The show will benefit the Peoria Boy’s and Girls Club where dollars raised will help bankroll tutors for area kids. The fundraiser has never done something like this before and Pat Sullivan, the owner of Kelleher’s Irish Pub, where the fundraiser is taking place, said it’s been a lot of juggling to get permits, but he’s got the final green light.

“We got the OK from the city, the state, the federal government. We’ve been going hundreds of hours already,” said Sullivan.

The fireworks company putting it all on, Central State Fireworks, said it’ll be shooting off two displays that night.

“The general manager up at the Chiefs, they’ve been a great partner to work with. They adjusted their game time a little bit so the Chiefs will probably go around 9,” said Lefferts.

The display for the Boy’s and Girls Club will follow right after at 9:30 p.m. To get in to the event tickets must be purchased. Sullivan said all proceeds will stay local by helping area kids.

“We do it for the tutoring. We hire tutors to help these kids get into college. We have a 98% graduation rate by doing this,” said Sullivan.

While the hot topic is the fireworks, the event will also include entertainment for kids, live music, drinks, and food. Those looking to purchase a ticket can call Lisa Fisher at (309) 685-6007 ext. 112.