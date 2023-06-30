WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 4th of July weekend is upon us, and it’s a busy time for grocery stores and butcher shops.

One such place is Raber Packing Company in West Peoria. Company president Henry Courdt discussed how the holidays tend to be a busy time for the store.

“It’s one of the major holidays as far as eating goes, so if the weather’s right, which, pretty rainy right now so it could be one of the biggest holidays of the year for sure, as far as eating meat goes,” Courdt said.

Courdt sees a difference in the types of meat that people buy for different holidays. While people tend to buy more expensive cuts of meat such as steak for Father’s Day, Courdt said that they opt for less expensive meats for the 4th of July.

“Now it’s more like hot dogs, bratwursts, pork chops, we make all of our own sausages here, so the Polish and the bratwurst and the hot dogs, pork chops, chicken breast and burgers, you know, like the dollar, 2-dollar sandwich stuff, not the $20 steak for dad,” Courdt said.

Courdt also says that their bundle deals went so well for Father’s Day, that they are bringing them back. If you’re looking to cookout, there are different meats in each bundle depending on what and how much you want to cook.