SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded more than $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help Illinois students develop their reading, math, writing, and English-language skills.

“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year.”

According to a press release, there are 10,589 students that use the adult literacy program with a total of 4,686 volunteer tutors. Adult literacy projects help Illinoisians who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level.

The following is a list of Central Illinois grant types and amounts awarded;

Bloomington, Regional Office of Education #17, DeWitt/Livingston/Logan/McLean Counties STAR Adult Literacy Program Adult Volunteer, $75,838.00

Galesburg, Regional Office of Education #33, Henderson/Knox/Mercer/Warren Counties Knox County Family Literacy Family Literacy, $50,000.00

Pekin, YWCA of Pekin Heart of Illinois Adult Literacy Center Adult Volunteer, $70,500.00

Peoria, Neighborhood House Adult Volunteer Literacy Program (AVL) Adult Volunteer, $58,135.00

Peoria, Regional Office of Education #48, Peoria County ROE Adult Literacy Adult Volunteer, $55,105.00

Those interested in becoming a volunteer tutor are urged to call or text the Illinois Adult Education Hotline at 800-321-9511.